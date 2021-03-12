'Roohi' collects Rs 3.06 crore on opening day

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) The much-hyped horror comedy Roohi managed a first-day collection of Rs. 3.06 crore (nett), upon releasing on the festive holiday of Maha Shivratri on Thursday.

The Hardik Mehta directorial starring Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor is the first major big screen release from Bollywood after theatres reopened amid the global Covid pandemic.