Roshan Mathew in Shah Rukh Khan production, 'Darlings'

Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew is teaming up with Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in Darlings, directed by Jasmeet K Reen. The movie is being produced by Shah Rakh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Alia Bhatt is also one of the producers.
“This comedy is a bit dark” says the movie’s motion poster.
Roshan has earlier done the Anurag Kashyap movie Choked, in Bollywood, which was released on OTT. He was last seen in Malayalam in Mahesh Narayanan’s Fahadh Faasil starrer C U Soon. He has Varthamanam ready for release, in which he is teaming up with Parvathy Thiruvothu.