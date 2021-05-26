Roshni Kapoor: Judging people on social media is a wrong approach

"You can't gauge how a person is in real life, their traits, skills or struggles just via social media posts. Judging people on social media is a wrong approach," she told IANS.

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Actor Roshni Kapoor feels social media can never tell you much about how a person actually is.

However, she adds that social media has helped her make a name for herself.

"Social media helped me build my brand value, connect with my fans and reach out to different businesses online. It has helped me to grow in multiple dimensions and given me the flexibility to work round the clock," she says.

Roshni makes her debut in a film titled "The Rage", which also stars Adnan Khan and is produced by Mohammed Nagaman Lateef.

