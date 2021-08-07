Rosie O'Donnell extends support to Britney Spears over her ongoing conservatorship battle

Washington [US], August 7 (ANI): American comedian Rosie O'Donnell recently extended her support to Britney Spears and hoped that she could free herself soon from the ongoing conservatorship battle against her father Jamie Spears.



As per Fox News, O'Donnell appeared in a recent interview with 'Extra', where she expressed her concern about Spears' conservatorship battle.

"I think that she needs to break free of her father and all of the little people that he has working in his world to take advantage of his daughter," the 'Tarzan' actor stated.

She added, "She should get out of the conservatorship if she can, and everyone in showbiz should support her."

Spears and her new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, have expressed gratitude to the singer's fans supporters regularly over the course of their time working together.

During her chat with 'Extra', the comedian also weighed in on Prince Harry's upcoming 'wholly truthful' memoir amid the royal dispute, sharing that she plans on reading it.

"I hope I get a galley copy, I'm one of those people who's sort of on the fringe of, 'Is he a real royal?'" she said.

According to Fox News, the question O'Donnell put was in reference to conspiracy theories that suggest that Harry's biological father may be James Hewitt, a friend of Princess Diana's who had an affair with her. However, Hewitt has shut down such speculation.

"Is the polo player his dad, really? And if that's true, do they know - and is that why they are treating him so differently? That's my little conspiracy theory. ... He maybe did a '23andMe' ... and it came back: Well, maybe he's not even really a royal," she asked. (ANI)