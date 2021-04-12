Rosshan Andrrews thank Dulquer Salmaan as they wrap up Salute

Director Rosshan Andrrews has wrapped up Salute, in which Dulquer Salmaan plays a cop. Bobby and Sanjay have written the script. Bollywood actress Diana Penty and Manoj K Jayan are in the main cast.
“DQ...yesss we call him with love and respect.....from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank you for helping me bring to reality, my all-time dream of making a movie with you. With each day we spent together, I came to know what a good human being you are...and it is that quality that also makes you the fantastic actor that you are!,” Rosshan thanks Dulquer Salmaan, who is also the producer of Salute.
Rosshan says that “yours is one of the best production houses I have had the good fortune to work with! You gave me the privilege of working with one of the best production teams, one of the best actors and human beings, and one of the best friends I have acquired in my cinema life.”