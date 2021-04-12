Rosshan Andrrews thank Dulquer Salmaan as they wrap up Salute

Director Rosshan Andrrews has wrapped up Salute, in which Dulquer Salmaan plays a cop. Bobby and Sanjay have written the script. Bollywood actress Diana Penty and Manoj K Jayan are in the main cast.

“DQ...yesss we call him with love and respect.....from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank you for helping me bring to reality, my all-time dream of making a movie with you. With each day we spent together, I came to know what a good human being you are...and it is that quality that also makes you the fantastic actor that you are!,” Rosshan thanks Dulquer Salmaan, who is also the producer of Salute.