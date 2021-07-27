Rosshan thanks his technicians and producer Dulquer Salmaan

Director Rosshan Andrrews has thanked all his technicians and producer Dulquer Salmaan, as the team wraps up Salute.
Salute has been written by Bobby and Sanjay, whose last release was the Mammootty starrer One. Aslam K Purayil is the cinematographer. Santhosh Narayanan is the music director.
Dulquer Salmaan is playing a cop in the movie.
Salute has Bollywood actor Diana Penty playing the female lead. Manoj K Jayan, Saniya Iyyappan, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy and Sai Kumar include the cast.
The shooting of Salute had got delayed following the Covid 19 restrictions.
Dulquer has Kurup to release in Malayalam.