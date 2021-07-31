Rowdy Pictures in profit zone: Nayanthara's 'Netrikann' sold for 18 crores!

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's debut production venture Netrikann has made a massive profit after they sold the film to Disney + Hotstar.
Our sources say that the OTT platform has bought the rights for 18 crores. With this lucrative deal, Rowdy Pictures has already entered into a profit zone. Disney + Hotstar is also a happy buyer as they are dubbing the film in multiple south languages.
Directed by Milind Rau of Aval fame, the trailer of the film was launched yesterday. Netrikann is the official remake of the Korean thriller Blind.
Ajmal plays the serial killer in this thriller. Netrikann will be releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on August 13 for Independence Day weekend.