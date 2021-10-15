Rowdy Pictures next with Kavin titled 'Oorkuruvi'

Lady Superstar Nayanthara and director Vignesh ShivN's Rowdy Pictures is bankrolling Bigg Boss fame Kavin's new film Oorkuruvi . Kavin's recent release Lift has attracted good views on Disney + Hostar and many critics appreciated his performance although the film received a mixed response.

Newcomer Arun will be directing this film, which is said to be based on a real incident. Vignesh and Kavin have posted a quirky video inside a lift to announce this new film.

"Oorkuruvi will put a smile on everyone's face.. :) Happy to be a part of this project and my sincere thanks to @VigneshShivN na for believing in me.. I promise to give my best.. #OorKuruvi #Nayanthara mam @arunpatrician @Rowdy_Pictures

@DoneChannel1", wrote Kavin on Twitter and thanked Vignesh, Nayanthara and team Rowdy Pictures.

The film's one of the producers Vignesh says “Arun had worked as my assistant in the movie Thaana Serndha Koottam. His ideas and clarity have always fascinated me, and Rowdy Pictures is delighted to produce his directorial debut Oorkuruvi. We are holding talks with leading actors and technicians right now and will make an official announcement shortly. The entire movie will be shot across the exquisite locations of Southern Tamil Nadu. Rowdy Pictures always believes in creating and presenting unique content, and Oorkuruvi will be a delightful experience for the audiences".