RRR: Another leaked pic goes viral

Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ has been facing the problem of leakages. The content in the form of stills and videos are being leaked at regular intervals. Who is behind these leaks – some team members or enthusiastic fans?
The latest photograph from the epic drama is said to have come out on social media. It is a trending topic on Twitter.
‘RRR’ featuring NTR and Ram Charan is set for release on October 13. 2021. The film’s team had made enough measures to contain the leaks, but stills are regularly coming out on social media.
