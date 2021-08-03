RRR commences final song shoot in Ukraine

The team of ‘RRR’ including the lead cast members has landed in Ukraine. The final song shoot is commencing today. It is said to be a song of celebration. Composed by MM Keeravani, the song will be shot in an erstwhile palace there.
The film’s entire shoot will come to an end with the completion of this song shoot.
‘RRR’ features NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. Touted to be a patriotic drama, the movie has a whopping Rs 400 crore budget. To be released in five languages worldwide, DVV Danayya is producing the film.
‘RRR’ is well on its way to release for the Dussera festival (October 13, 2021).
