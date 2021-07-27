RRR first song to release on August 1, sung by five singers!

The first single song from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus film RRR is all set to release on August 1. Sung by five eminent singers including Amit Trivedi(Hindi), Anirudh Ravichander(Tamil), Hemchandra, Vijay Yesudas(Malayalam), and Yasin Nizar, ace music director Keeravani has composed the song.

T Series and Lahari Music have snapped the audio rights of the film for a record price. Produced by DVV Entertainment, Madhan Karky has penned the Tamil lyrics and dialogues of RRR.

Touted to be a fictional take on our freedom struggle, NTR plays Komaram Bheem, and Ram Charan plays Alluri Seetharama Raju. The film also has an ensemble of actors including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Shriya, and Samuthirakani.

UK Senthil Kumar has cranked the camera for the film. RRR is slated to release on October 13.