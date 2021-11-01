RRR glimpse looks grand, film to release on January 7!

The 45-second glimpse of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR looks grand from the word go.

The makers have packaged all the grand and powerful shots in the glimpse to tell the fans that the film deserves a big-screen watch.

Rajamouli has also rightly included the ensemble of actors including Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn to attract their fans. The film seems to have several physically demanding action sequences, especially for Ram Charan and Jr. NTR.