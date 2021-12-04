'RRR' makers set to release theatrical trailer on Dec 9

The makers who had earlier postponed the release of the trailer, took to their social media on the fresh date for the theatrical trailer of the magnum opus 'RRR'.

Hyderabad, Dec 4 (IANS) The trailer of Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer 'RRR' is all set to be launched on December 9, as per the latest announcement by the makers.

'RRR's theatrical trailer was supposed to be out on December 3. But, the makers postponed the release of the much-awaited trailer, quoting 'unforeseen circumstances'. Now that the fresh date has been announced, expectations are rife.

"#RRRTrailer out on December 9th. Gear up for a massive explosion", the makers tweeted on Saturday, while Ram Charan and NTR wrote, "Get ready to witness the magnificence of India's biggest action drama. #RRRTrailer out on December 9th", on their Twitter timelines.

Director S.S. Rajamouli's fictional epic 'RRR' has got everyone excited. The movie has got an ensemble star cast in Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.

Jr NTR plays Komaram Bheem in 'RRR', who is the unsung hero of the Gond tribe in the Telangana area. On the other hand, Ram Charan portrays Alluri Sitarama Raju, a Telugu freedom fighter.

M.M. Keeravani has composed the music for 'RRR', while DVV Danayya has bankrolled the pan-India movie under the DVV Entertainments banner.

