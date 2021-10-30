RRR new glimpse on November 1!

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is all set to release on January 7, 2022. Now, the makers have confirmed that they are going to unveil a 45-second glimpse on November 1, 2021, to kick start the digital promotions.

"I am really happy that theatres are reopening, as I believe the magic of cinema is truly enjoyed in theatres. We are happy that RRR will be releasing in cinemas in January next year and to announce the same what better way to associate with PVR which is now PVRRR", said SS Rajamouli in his official statement.

On this partnership, Mr. Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director, PVR Ltd, said, “‘RRR’ is one of the biggest, most expensive and greatly anticipated movies of 2022. We are proud to be associated with this larger-than-life spectacle, helmed by SS Rajamouli and considered to be yet another game-changer in the movie business. I am sure this initiative will be able to generate good buzz for ‘RRR’ and build huge anticipation among the movie buffs.”

Produced by DVV Entertainment, Ram Charan, NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt are playing the lead roles in the film