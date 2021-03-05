RRR: New pics of NTR and Charan leaked online

There is no stoppage to leaks from the team RRR. The epic drama being directed by Rajamouli has been suffering from leakage of photos and videos since the commencement of shooting.
The highly anticipated film that brings the two biggest stars NTR and Ram Charan together for the first time is under progress in Hyderabad. In the past, a couple of stills and a video clip came out. Now, two leaked stills of Ram Charan and NTR have found their way to social media.
Ram Charan is seen in a British uniform with his medals while the second image sees NTR fighting with a tiger.
‘RRR’ will hit the screens on October 13 this year. The film also has Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris in prime roles.
