RRR not to be postponed!

SS Rajamouli, the director of the magnum opus RRR has confirmed to Bollywood Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh that the release date of the film is on January 7th and they are not postponing the film to any other date.
There is a buzz in the media circle that RRR's release date will be pushed due to the increase in COVID19 case again in India but with Rajamouli's recent confirmation, distributors and exhibitors are relieved. As distributors and exhibitors have invested crores of money, the postponement of the film will only pile up the interest rates.
The team of RRR has also completed their promotions in Mumbai and Chennai, they are promoting their film today in Kerala. Their final visit will be Hyderabad and promote their biggie in both the Telugu states.
Produced by DVV Entertainment, Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Shriya Saran, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, and Olivia Morris are playing key characters in the film.
