RRR not to be postponed!

SS Rajamouli, the director of the magnum opus RRR has confirmed to Bollywood Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh that the release date of the film is on January 7th and they are not postponing the film to any other date.

There is a buzz in the media circle that RRR's release date will be pushed due to the increase in COVID19 case again in India but with Rajamouli's recent confirmation, distributors and exhibitors are relieved. As distributors and exhibitors have invested crores of money, the postponement of the film will only pile up the interest rates.