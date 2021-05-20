RRR: NTR Birthday poster gets ready

The team of ‘RRR’ has announced that they will unveil Komaram Bheem’s intense new poster tomorrow on the occasion of NTR’s birthday. The poster has been readied and it will be released on social media at 10 AM on 20th May.

NTR appealed to his fans not to celebrate his birthday tomorrow.

NTR plays the role of Komaram Bheem, a freedom warrior in this Rajamouli’s epic drama, RRR. The film also features Ram Charan as another freedom warrior Alluri Sita Ramaraju.

The makers will also give clarity on the movie’s new release date. ‘RRR’, which is scheduled to hit the screens on October 13, 2021, reportedly got postponed to next year due to the pandemic crisis.

Also Read: NTR’s appeal to his fans ahead of his birthday

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu