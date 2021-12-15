'RRR' production house teams up with director Venky Kudumula for 'Chiru156'

The makers on Tuesday announced a movie with megastar Chiranjeevi. Tentatively titled 'Chiru156', the movie is to be directed by Venky Kudumula, who is known for 'Chalo' and 'Bheeshma'.

Hyderabad, Dec 15 (IANS) Leading Telugu production house DVV Entertainment, which bankrolled the upcoming 'RRR', will collaborate with director Venky Kudumula for his next project.

The 'Chalo' director had narrated an interesting script to Chiranjeevi, to which he has given the nod. DVV Entertainment is to bankroll this upcoming movie venture.

"Extremely delighted to announce a film with Megastar @KChiruTweets garu under the direction of Successful Director @VenkyKudumula. It's a dream come true for us. Co-Produced by Dr. Madhavi Raju. Rolling soon… #MegaStarWithMegaFan", DVV Entertainments wrote.

Quoting the tweet by DVV Entertainment, Venky Kudumula wrote, "Opportunities like this come once in a lifetime! Thank you @KChiruTweets Sir for giving me mine."

"Your trust in me and my admiration for you will drive me to work to the best of my ability. Thank you @DVVMovies and Dr. Madhavi Raju Garu for bankrolling this!" the 'Bheeshma' director wrote.

Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his movie 'Acharya', while he is shooting for 'Godfather', 'Bhola Shankar', and another film.

