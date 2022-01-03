RRR pushed, will 'Valimai' make use of the postponement?

The makers of the magnum opus RRR have pushed the release from January 7. "In spite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL", read the official statement of RRR .

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Government has passed a new order stating that theaters should operate only with 50% occupancy(till January 10). With RRR's postponement, Ajith's Valimai is the only potential big release for the Pongal weekend so far and Prabhas' Radhe Shyam will also get a few screens in Tamil Nadu.

But due to the unpredictable circumstances regarding the rise in Omicorn cases, the producer of Valimai is also in a dilemma regarding the release date.

In case if the neighboring states like Karnataka and Kerala close the theaters, it will be big trouble for the makers of Valimai. We have to wait and see whether Valimai can fully make use of RRR's postponement but one get a clear picture only by next week, says a source close to the development.

Valimai is scheduled to release on January 13.



