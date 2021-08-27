RRR release plans create confusion!

It's almost confirmed now that SS Rajamouli's RRR will not be releasing on October 13. The latest update from the Telugu media circle is that the magnum opus is likely to release for Sankranthi weekend! Already multiple Tamil and Telugu films are eyeing the lucrative Sankranthi/Pongal weekend so, if RRR joins the race, it will create needless confusion in the trade.

Sources say that the makers of RRR do not have a concrete plan, they will be finalizing the release date only based on how Hindi films boom in the North theaters.

Multiple film producers in Telugu have told the makers of RRR to stick to one release date and avoid a needless clash with other previously announced films.

As KGF: Chapter 2 locked April 14, 2022, SS Rajamouli's RRR team is in a dilemma

in finalizing the release date.

Produced by DVV Entertainment and directed by SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, NTR, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, and Samuthirakani are playing pivotal characters in RRR.