RRR release to be pushed?

There is a buzz that SS Rajamouli's RRR release will be pushed from January 7 considering the COVID19 threat across the globe. But we hear from sources close to the team that they haven't decided anything on the postponement yet.

Today, SS Rajamouli, NTR, and Ram Charan will be in Chennai to promote the film. They will be meeting the media from tomorrow for interactions and interviews. As of now, theaters are not closed in many countries across the globe including India so, the makers are going to proceed with their original plan.