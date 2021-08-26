RRR shoot wrapped, post-production work is on!

The shoot of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus period action drama RRR has been successfully wrapped up. Except for a couple of pickup shots, Rajamouli has completed the shoot and switched his focus to post-production works. More updates on the release date and other details will be out very soon!

"The entire Shoot has been Wrapped up except for a couple of pickup shots. The Post Production work is moving at a brisk pace. More Updates Coming Soon", wrote team RRR on Twitter.

Produced by DVV Entertainment, Ram Charan, NTR, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, and Samuthirakani are playing pivotal characters in RRR.

Earlier, the makers announced October 13, 2021, as their release date but they are likely to push the release to April 2022.