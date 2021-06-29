RRR team completes the talkie portions, only two songs left!

SS Rajamouli has completed the talkie portions of his upcoming period action drama RRR. Only two songs are left to be shot in the film and the director is planning to wrap up the entire shoot in July.

Produced by DVV Entertainment, the film's lead heroes Ram Charan Teja and NTR have also completed the dubbing in two languages. The film is scheduled to release on October 13 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.