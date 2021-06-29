RRR team completes the talkie portions, only two songs left!

SS Rajamouli has completed the talkie portions of his upcoming period action drama RRR. Only two songs are left to be shot in the film and the director is planning to wrap up the entire shoot in July.
Produced by DVV Entertainment, the film's lead heroes Ram Charan Teja and NTR have also completed the dubbing in two languages. The film is scheduled to release on October 13 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.
The shoot of the film is currently progressing at a rapid pace in Hyderabad. Besides Ram Charan and NTR, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, and Samuthirakani are also playing pivotal characters in the film.
Rajamouli's regulars Keeravani is composing the music for the magnum opus and UK Senthilkumar cranks the camera.
Earlier, there was a rumor that the release date of the film might be pushed but the makers have reconfirmed that they have scheduled to release on October 13.