RRR team now targets April 2022 release!

Team RRR is now planning for a grand theatrical release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi in April 2022. Sources close to the team have informed us that that the film will not be releasing on October 13 as the theatrical business in India is yet to recover from the pandemic.
As the team wants a grand theatrical release across five languages, they want theaters in India to completely reopen with 100% occupancy.
Produced by DVV Entertainment and directed by SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr.NTR are playing the forgotten freedom fighters—Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem in RRR.
Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, and Samuthirakani are also playing key characters in RRR.
As October 13 is now free, many biggies in Tamil and Telugu will be targeting this lucrative date