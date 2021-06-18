RRR team to announce April 2022 as a new date?

The team of ‘RRR’ featuring NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris as the main lead cast is set to resume the shooting in July. Directed by the top filmmaker SS Rajamouli, the epic drama’s shoot was halted in March with the onset of the second wave of the coronavirus.
The makers are making arrangements for the new and final shoot schedule of this mammoth movie. No official statement yet has been made about the film’s postponement. But the trade pundits have concluded that the film will be pushed to April 2022.
‘RRR’ got postponed twice. But the current situation doesn’t make it to get released on October 13, 2021. It has to be seen when will Rajamouli put an end to all the speculations about the new release date.
The film’s release date is crucial for other Telugu upcoming biggies to make their release plans.
