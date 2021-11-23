RRR team to visit all major cities in December for promotions!

Reliable sources in the industry say that the makers of RRR are planning to visit all major cities in December to promote their films. Yes, they will be covering Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Cochin, and a few more cities in North India.
Produced by DVV Entertainment, RRR is all set to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on January 7.
SS Rajamaouli of Baahubali fame has directed this magnum opus in which Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, and Olivia Morris are playing pivotal characters.
UK Senthilkumar has cranked the camera for the film while MM Keeravani is composing the music. Sources say that the team will be aggressively promoting the film as the only a few more days to go for the grand release!