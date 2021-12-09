'RRR' trailer creates ripples with action-packed visuals

The 'RRR' trailer opens with great visuals, as a tribal girl is being snatched away from her family by the British, as the movie depicts the pre-Independence era.

The pan-India movie is a fictional take on the lives of unsung freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Jr NTR, who plays Komaram Bheem, is introduced with a spectacular entry, as he is seen training himself while fighting a tiger. As the beast lunges itself at Bheem, he is seen controlling it with a roar.

However, Rajamouli only manages to set the bar higher, as Ram Charan is introduced as a sepoy, under the Britishers. With a jaw-dropping, fierce look, Ram Charan is seen in some intense action sequences as Alluri Sitarama Raju.

The focus shifts, so as to introduce the bonding between Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. A few emotional sequences leave the viewers touched with Alia Bhatt as Sita.

For an ace director like Rajamouli, who is known for his big-screen spectacles, this film appears no different.

While Jr NTR's role is signified by the element of water, and Ram Charan's part role is characterised by fire. The last action sequence from the theatrical trailer of 'RRR' where they both fight against the British is top-notch as Rajamouli knows how to stir the emotions of the audience.

'RRR' is slated for release on January 7.

--IANS

py/kr