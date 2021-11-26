RRR trailer from December first week!

The trailer of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus film RRR is all set to be unveiled by December first week. Rajamouli has confirmed the tentative plans of the trailer launch at the media meet in Hyderabad yesterday. Today, Rajamouli will meet the media in Chennai and screen a video song from the film.

Produced by DVV Entertainment, RRR is all set to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on January 7. In Tamil Nadu, Lyca Productions have snapped the theatrical rights of RRR.

Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Shriya Saran, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, and Olivia Morris are playing key characters in this period action drama.

Rajamouli's regulars UK Senthilkumar has cranked the camera for the film and MM Keeravani is composing the music.