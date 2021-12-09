RRR Trailer is visually extravagant and emotionally arresting!

The trailer of SS Rajamouli's RRR is out on the internet. The magnum opus is visually extravagant and emotionally arresting. Interestingly, both Ram Charan and NTR have dubbed their lines in the Tamil trailer.
While the first half of the trailer showcases the bromance between Ram Charan and NTR, the second half of the trailer is emotionally strong with both the heroes are on their mission to fight against the British.
Ram Charan has two getup's in the film while NTR has only one look but Rajamouli makes sure to give equal scope to these powerful performers. We also get to see Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, and Samuthirakani but mostly, the trailer portrays the valor, heroic elevation, and bond between NTR and Ram Charan.
SS Rajamouli once again proved that he is a master in making grand emotionally arresting films with this trailer.
In Tamil Nadu, Lyca Productions is releasing RRR on January 7, 2022.
Watch the Tamil trailer here: