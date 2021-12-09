RRR Trailer is visually extravagant and emotionally arresting!

The trailer of SS Rajamouli's RRR is out on the internet. The magnum opus is visually extravagant and emotionally arresting. Interestingly, both Ram Charan and NTR have dubbed their lines in the Tamil trailer.

While the first half of the trailer showcases the bromance between Ram Charan and NTR, the second half of the trailer is emotionally strong with both the heroes are on their mission to fight against the British.