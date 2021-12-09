RRR Trailer: Rajamouli strikes again

Starring NTR and Ram Charan together for the first time, the film has generated hype all these months. The trailer is worth all the hype. It is a treat for both the fans of NTR and Ram Charan.

Director Rajamouli has never disappointed. He is one of the few filmmakers in India, who has a near 100% success rate. Known as the blockbuster machine, the maverick filmmaker today dropped the trailer of his upcoming release, RRR.

The trailer begins with a court scene and cuts to the introduction of NTR’s fight with a tiger. He roars bigger than the tiger. Then comes the introduction of Ram Charan, who is seen in a cop avatar. Immediately, we are introduced to the friendship between NTR and Ram Charan, and they are grabbing the tricolor flag by jumping off a bridge is a terrific shot in the trailer.

The rest of the trailer depicts the atrocities the people face under oppressive regimes, and Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sita Ramaraju uniting to rebel is the core of the trailer. It ends with a terrific sequence.

Alia Bhatt also appears in the trailer.

The trailer focuses on the basic story of the film. It also gives an idea about the lavish visuals and eye-popping action sequences. The trailer raises expectations on this biggie further.