RRR: Two songs and patchwork left to be shot!

The latest hot buzz in Tollywood is that only two songs and a few patch-up works are left in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus film RRR.
In the first song, Rajamouli is planning to include both Ram Charan and NTR, the track will also have a lot of action sequences to elevate the heroic moments of both the lead actors.
The second song will be shot entirely on Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan. Produced by DVV Entertainments, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, and Samuthirakani are also playing pivotal characters in the film.
Rajamouli is planning to shoot the remaining portions once the country returns to normalcy from the second wave of the pandemic.
RRR is scheduled to release on October 13, 2021.