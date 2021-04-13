RRR Ugadi poster unveiled

The excitement of seeing Ram Charan and NTR together on screen was high when the film was announced by Rajamouli. The initial promos and the posters have further amplified the expectations and the enthusiasm. As the film got postponed several times, the team is under pressure to release some posters or promo for every occasion like birthdays of the cast and festivals.

No wonder that the latest poster released on the occasion of the Ugadi festival which has NTR and Ram Charan participating in celebrations has not evoked ‘ahs’ and ‘ohs’.

Meanwhile, Rajamouli will be unveiling another brand new poster of NTR on the occasion of his birthday next month.

‘RRR’ is in the last leg of production and the film is set for October 13, 2021 release.

