RRR Ukraine shoot wrapped, will the film release on October 13?

The Ukraine schedule of the Baahubali filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR was wrapped up on Wednesday. Rajamouli will be wrapping the entire film this month. But the big question is will the film release on October 13?
As the theatrical business is yet to boom in India after the second wave, the makers of the film are planning to push the release, read the reports from the Tollywood media circle.
Produced by DVV Entertainment, Ram Charan and Jr.NTR are playing the legendary freedom fighters—Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem in RRR.
Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, and Samuthirakani are also playing key characters in RRR.
Rajamouli's regulars MM Keeravani is composing the music for the film and UK Senthilkumar cranks the camera.