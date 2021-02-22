RT68 announced, Ravi Teja gets Rs 16 Cr

A while ago, we reported that Ravi Teja is demanding Rs 16 crore (Rs 14 Cr + GST) as his remuneration after the success of ‘Krack’. He refused to announce director Nakkina Trinadha Rao’s movie until the producers agree to his demand. This film has been in the discussion since last year. But the production house wanted to see the result of ‘Krack. As the film became a big hit, producer TG Vishwa Prasad has agreed to pay what Ravi Teja is demanding.

Today, the film has officially been announced. The production house took to social media to announce that Ravi Teja’s 68th film will be directed by Nakkina Trinadha Rao. The story and screenplay are written by Bejawada Prasanna Kumar.

The Nakkina and Bejawada Prasanna had together given hits like Nani starrer ‘Nenu Local’, and Ram’s ‘Hello Guru Prema Kosame’.

Ravi Teja will be seen as a lawyer in this film. The regular shoot will commence once Ravi Teja wraps Ramesh Varma’s ‘Khiladi’.

