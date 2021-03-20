Rubina Dilaik back as Saumya in 'Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) "Bigg Boss 14" winner Rubina Dilaik is all set to return to return to the soap "Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki". She is back on the show after a span of two years and will reprise her role of Saumya. Her character sets out on a new journey.

"After a hiatus, I am excited to be back as Saumya with a renewed spirit, new power, and determination. It feels like a homecoming and I am looking forward to reuniting with the cast, and moreover to this incredible new phase of the show," she says.