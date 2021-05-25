Rubina Dilaik on battling Covid: Yoga did wonders for me

"Since yoga is a very slow and structured practice, I was able to keep up a routine throughout my Covid phase, and yoga really did wonders for me. It has primarily helped me with essential lung exercises, which helped me normalise my oxygen levels," Rubina said.

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) "Bigg Boss 14" winner and television star Rubina Dilaik, who has recovered from Covid-19, says yoga helped her maintain a slow but steady recovery process.

She added that on days that she was feeling low or out of focus, practicing just a bit of yoga helped build a calm aura that kept her composed without panic throughout the last weeks.

"Yoga helped me achieve the balance between my mental and physical wellbeing in no better way than through this time, which I am so grateful for. Never did I imagine that a simple practice like Yoga would benefit me in so many ways throughout a tough period like Covid," Rubina added.

Rubina had tested positive for Covid a few weeks back. She was in Shimla and had quarantined herself there. The actress has kept her fans updated about her health.

Her husband Abhinav Shukla is currently in Cape Town, shooting for the stunt-based reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi" season 11.

--IANS

dc/vnc