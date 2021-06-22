Rubina Dilaik shares 'Bigg Boss' victory gown for LGBTQIA+ charity

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) The lime coloured ruffle gown with puffy golden sleeves in intricate shimmer that Rubina Dilaik wore while taking home the "Bigg Boss 14" trophy is up for sale for a cause, alomg with other gowns she wore on the reality show. The gown is up for charity to support the LGBTQIA+ community, in commemoration of Pride Month in June.

The wardrobe includes a piece she wore in the music video "Marjaneya".

Rubina stated her concern for the transgender community expressing that it's a long way to go towards making the transgender community feel more a part of mainstream society.

"Until we get to a point where we don't need a special month to commemorate the LGBTQIA+ community, our efforts will not stop," she said.

The Big Boss winner has always been vocal about transgender rights, and earned acclaim for her role as a transgender woman in the popular TV show "Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki".

Her "Big Boss 14" gown will be on sale through pre-loved fashion platform Dolce Vee and proceeds through the sale will support Color Positive, an NGO that supports the LGBTQIA+ community.

--IANS

vnc/eka