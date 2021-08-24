Rubina Dilaik's 'Bheeg Jaunga' music video to release on Aug 28

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) Big Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik's upcoming music video 'Bheeg Jaunga' is set to release on August 28.

Rubina took to her social media on Tuesday to make the announcement.

Along with the poster of 'Bheeg Jaunga', she wrote, "Here we ARE Bheeg Jaunga – Stebin Ben X Rubina Dilaik Releasing on 28th Aug At 11 am."