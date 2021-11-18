Rubina Dilaik's new music video titled 'Shah Rukh Khan' is out

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actress Rubin Dilaik is quite excited as her new music video titled 'Shah Rukh Khan' is released on Thursday.

The song is sung by Inder Chahal, written by Babbu and with music by Sharry Nexus. It is a song in which the girl seeks time and attention from her boyfriend.

Singer Inder Chahal said, "It is a very special collaboration for such a song and the video is also beautiful. I had a memorable time creating the song and shooting for it. I'm super excited that it's out now."