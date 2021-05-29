Ruhaanika Dhawan: Nobody understands ordeal of child discarded by their families

In the show, Rama gets abandoned by her biological parents and is later adopted by a lady who she calls Ajji.

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Actress Ruhaanika Dhawan, who plays Rama in the show "Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi", says the current storyline gives an idea of how traumatic it can get for a child to be left behind by her parents.

"Nobody can understand the ordeal of children who know they are unwanted and therefore were discarded by their families. It is an unfortunate occurrence and the practice still continues. Mere Sai makes viewers aware of the happenings around and I hope the audience learns from the show and understands how tough it is for children who are abandoned -- especially when it is a girl child," she says.

The actress says playing the role changed her a lot. "I learnt many truths of life. It can get very difficult for a girl child to survive if they do not have parents as a protecting shield. Also, it made me extremely grateful for my parents and for everything they have done for me," she says.

"Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi" airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

