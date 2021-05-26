Ruhi Singh tries to decode why runaway bride stories are entertaining

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Actress Ruhi Singh who plays the protagonist in her latest web series "Runaway Lugaai" feels she was mentally cheering for her character, who was bold enough to run away from her marriage.

From Julia Roberts in "Runaway Bride", to Kareena Kapoor's escape in "3 Idiots" or Diana Penty's run in "Happy Bhaag Jayegi" stories about brides-to-be running away from their weddings has always entertained the audience. Ruhi reasons why: "Stories of runaway brides might not be convincing for all, but there could be multiple reasons as to why a bride is fighting against this new chapter of her life."