Rumi Khan: Parents, work, taught me to never give up

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Television actor Rumi Khan who is currently shooting for upcoming drama 'Swaraj' is thankful to his parents and work to keep him inspired and motivates to never give up.

"I have worked in many historical and mythological shows which have always brought positive changes in my life. I'm helpful to my work and my parents who has taught me to believe myself. They always try cultivating a mindset of determination, which helps me to get through all of the difficult challenges that life throws our way," Rumi told IANS.