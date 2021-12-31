Rumi Khan wants to learn the art of resolving conflicts in 2022

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Actor Rumi Khan feels that new years are all about new opportunities.

Rumi, who has acted in TV shows like 'Ishq Ka Rang Safed', 'Mahabharat' and 'Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh', feels it takes too much effort to stick to our resolutions.

He says: "We all know that it takes effort to build a strong social circle. Sometimes, it takes stepping out of our comfort zone, or getting rid of a bad habit. The arrival of New Year is the perfect time to make little changes that can have a big impact on our social life. With New Year just around the corner, I plan to learn something new, and after experiencing the pandemic, I feel there should be no place for hate in life."