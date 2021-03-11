Rumors about Acharya’s postponement surface

The team of ‘Acharya’ featuring Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Pooja Hegde has been working round the clock to finish the shoot in time as the film is scheduled for May 13, 2021 release.

The makers need to wrap the entire shoot by April 30 at the earliest to meet the deadline.

But with Megastar Chiranjeevi facing health issues due to dehydration, the film’s production has been put on hold temporarily. The makers are confident to resume the shoot shortly and meet the deadline. But there are rumors that the film has been postponed. It might be pushed to the third week of May.