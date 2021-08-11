Rupal Patel on how Mithila of 'Tera Mera Saath Rahe' is different from Kokila

"My character is a significant and powerful presence in the show," Rupal says. "I am sure people are going to love her."

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Actress Rupal Patel, who is known for playing ‘Kokila Modi in the show ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, is satisfied with the way she was able to portray her character ‘Mithila in the upcoming daily soap ‘Tera Mera Saath Rahe.

For a long time Rupal has been famous for her on-screen persona Kokila. Commenting on how her Mithila is going to be different from Kokila, Rupal says: "The character is going to be strong. Kokila used to be very strict and had a strong say in everything. Mithila, on the other hand, is emotional and funny. If she is in a light mood, she laughs. Kokila laughs very rarely. They are very different characters."

The 46-year-old actress relates well with her character. "I have a strong character in the show. Mithila is a disciplined, punctual and righteous person. Somewhere, I relate with her because in real life I am also a straightforward and righteous person. For me, what is right is right and what is wrong is wrong. That's the similarity between Mithila and me."

Mithila, according to Rupal, is a multi-dimensional character. Depicting such personalities on screen is quite challenging sometimes and an effort needs to be put to get into the skin of the character.

"The role is challenging because Mithila has different shades and different emotions in different scenes," Rupal says. "She's a versatile character to play and such a role is very challenging to play."

She goes on to share details of the preparatory work that needed to be done for the role: "As an artiste you definitely have to put in your 100 per cent effort and focus into the role. I always read the screenplay and scenes. I also discuss the scenes and internally prepare myself for the situation and scene that I am going to perform. So, there is a lot of hard work that I have put into a character and I hope the audience will love Mithila."

