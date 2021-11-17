Rupali Ganguly finds her 'Anupamaa' character inspirational, passionate

Now the actress is getting fame with her titular role 'Anupamaa' and Rupali is obliged for the love she is getting from her viewers.

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) From playing 'Monisha Sarabhai' in the sitcom 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' to essaying the character of 'Anupamaa' in the daily soap 'Anupamaa', actress Rupali Ganguly has done some really commendable work on TV.

The actress says: "I just want to say that people keep showering their love. I am so happy and the entire credit for this track or anything would go to the creators, writers, and the director of the show. As an actor, I just am a mere puppet. With due years of experience, probably I want to give the writers a little more on what they have written only then I go home happy at heart, but the entire credit for this would definitely go to the main man, Rajan Shahi and his fantastic team."

Rupali in the show has been depicted as a perfect housewife and mother, but the ongoing track is presenting her as an independent woman. So, are there chances that viewers can see the makeover of 'Anupamaa'?

She replies: "I personally don't believe in it because we try to keep the character as close to reality as possible. I think 'Anupamaa' won't be 'Anupamaa' if she does a makeover. I believe that 'Anupamaa' will change when she wants to change; she will not change for anybody else. She is one woman who is independent and in control of herself despite everything that has happened."

"She is setting an example for so many housewives about how to finally find a foothold in your own life. Housewives don't change for anybody. They change when they want. 'Anupamaa' is comfortable in her own skin and she is comfortable in the way she looks."

'Baa Bahoo Aur Baby' actress further reveals how she relates with her on-screen character and how deeply the emotions of 'Anupamaa' affect her while she is not on the sets. "Well I am constantly doing emotional scenes but thank god for small mercy because I am a little bit adapted to my craft.

"I am blessed to be born to a father like Anil Ganguly and have been around sets all my life to understand that a character cannot be taken home with you. The only quality of 'Anupamaa' that I possess is the immense love for my family, my inner strength, my value system and for the fact that I can give up my life for my family."

