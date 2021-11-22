Rupali Ganguly pays tribute to late 'Anupamaa' co-star Madhavi Gogate

The late actor had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.Taking to her Instagram Story, Rupali Ganguly, who played the role of her daughter in the show, posted a picture of her late beloved co-star.Along with it, she wrote, "So much left unsaid...Sadgati Madhaviji."Actor Alpana Buch, who also appears in the show, took to her Instagram, mourning the death of her co-star."Madhaviji this is not done..actor can not take exit before scene gets over...we will miss you on Anupamaa set...your cute smile.. sweet voice...n humour...we will all miss you...#Anupamaa #starplus #directorscutproduction #Serials #IndianTv #motherrike#actress," she wrote.TV actor Nilu Kohli also penned a heart-breaking note to extend her condolences for the late star."Madhavi Gogate my dear friend nooooo.I can't get down to believing that you have left us Heartbroken @gogatemadhavi you were too young to go. Damn Covid P.S: I wish I had picked up that damn phone and spoken to you when you did not reply to my msg. All I can do is regret now," she wrote in the caption.Apart from 'Anupamaa', the late actor featured in TV shows like 'Koi Apna Sa', 'Duheri', 'Kahiin Toh Hoga', 'Ek Safar Aisa Kabhi Socha Na Tha', 'Savdhaan India' and 'Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki'. (ANI)