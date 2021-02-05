Russell Brand has 'nothing but positive feelings' for ex-wife Katy Perry

London, Feb 5 (IANS) Comedian Russell Brand has revealed that he only has good feelings for his ex-wife, pop superstar Katy Perry.

"I really tried in that relationship. I have nothing but positive feelings for her," Russell said during a TikTok live session, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Russell and Katy got married in India in 2010 but filed for divorced after 14 months.