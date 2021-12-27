Russia adds 23,210 Covid-19 cases

Moscow, Dec 28 (IANS) Russia has reported 23,210 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total caseload to 10,415,230, the official monitoring and response center has said.

Meanwhile, the national death toll grew by 937, the lowest daily count since October 8, to 305,155, while the number of recoveries increased by 33,715 to 9,293,486, Xinhua news agency reported.