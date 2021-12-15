Russia adds 28,363 new Covid-19 cases in a day

Moscow, Dec 15 (IANS) Russia reported 28,363 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total caseload to 10,103,160, the official monitoring and response center said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the national Covid death toll increased by 1,142 to 292,891, while the number of recoveries grew by 35,633 to 8,839,633, Xinhua news agency reported.